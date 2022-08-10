Wow! Bigg Boss 14’s Eijaz Khan and Pavitraa Punia to get married soon? Here’s what the actor said

MUMBAI: Eijaz Khan and Pavitraa Punia are one of the most loved couples of Television. The duo met on the Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss and have been together since. They have made no qualms about their relationship and fans are now waiting to see the wedding bells ring for the two.

During an interview with a news portal, Eijaz spoke about his marriage plans saying, “Of course, it is on the card. Where is the time? Gathering the whole family from all over the world, taking time for them and us. I want it to be if not such a grand affair but I want it to be a celebration.”

Khan further added, “She (Pavitraa) says what’s the point we never gonna get time, let’s just get it done. But I feel I want my family and close friends to be there. So we will find a medium. We will figure it out very soon.”

In October 2022, the couple got engaged and Pavitraa had announced her engagement on social media. Fans are super excited to see the former Bigg Boss 14 contestants finally walk the aisle.

Credit-Pinkvilla