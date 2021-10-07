Wow! Bigg Boss 15: Are Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz developing feelings for each other?

Bigg Boss 15 has begun, and the audiences are already loving it. It is getting better and better. Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Akasa Singh, Afsana Khan, Sahil Shroff, Simba Nagpal, Vidhi Pandya, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Meisha Iyer, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, and Nishant Bhat are the participants.

The theme is Jungle Mein Dangal. Apart from BB OTT contestants, the rest are in a jungle where they have to fight for basic amenities before they enter the Bigg Boss house.

Recently, we saw Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz hosting a fashion show in the house. As they got close to each other, the others started calling them a couple.

Well, this was something cute and many fans are already hoping to see more of Tejasswi and Umar. The actress brings in positivity in the house with her innocent jokes. In one of the videos, we saw Tejasswi Prakash calling Bigg Boss her boyfriend. She kept requesting him to send back their clothes. Jay Bhanushali tells her that her baby isn't in her control. Tejasswi also told Bigg Boss that he should give her the makeup back and even asked him if he likes his girlfriend to be without make-up.

