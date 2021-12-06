WOW! Bigg Boss 15: Netizens praise Sara Ali Khan for 'infusing life into the boring Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan'

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15's Weekend Ka Vaar episode aired on Sunday, and Shamita Shetty and Abhijit Bichukale engaged in a bitter fight. When Shamita complained about Abhijit addressing her by name, Abhijit defended himself by reminding Shamita how she had also called him names.

Yet Sara Ali Khan took all the attention and impressed the viewers with her wit, confidence, and hilarious interactions with Salman Khan and the other housemates. She interacts with her viewers on her Instagram by giving them vlog-like content on a regular basis.

Despite the annoying interactions with the housemates, Salman's face lit up when Sara joined him on stage to promote her upcoming film Atrangi Re. Sharing some of her funny one-liners with Salman, she began interacting with him.

In fact, Salman was so fascinated by Sara's wit that he joined her in the madness and couldn't stop hugging her for being funny. In addition, she stated that she is currently shipping for TejRan. After that, Sara had fun interacting with the housemates and performing various tasks. She even called out Karan during the vote between Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash, she criticized Karan Kundrra for being too diplomatic. During a lavni dance competition, Sawant and Tejasswi had a face-off and Rakhi won.

Sara then conducted a verbal and physical dangal between Umar and Rakhi's husband Ritesh. After the verbal dangal ended in a tie, Umar won the physical dangal by smashing his opponent and dropping him from a platform.

Sara's presence impressed viewers and they praised her for keeping them entertained during a monotonous episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. The audience enjoyed the celebrity interaction after a long time.

People on Twitter reacted very positively to the episode:

@Shabziekaz said: #SaraAliKhan came like a breath of fresh air in d boring episode.

I just love her personality. Strong, funny ,smiling..amazing body language that oozes confidence &positivity

@ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND @BeingSalmanKhan #BB15LiveFeed #WeekendKaVaar #BB15 #BiggBoss15

And another one @mukhthunmain said: And I just love #SaraAliKhan today

She was so fun and I just like her energy and I loved whatever she said to kk , she was bang on. I must say she is the best guest of this season. #BiggBoss15;

Well, it will be safe to say that Sara Ali Khan stole the episode, Atrangi Re also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush and releases on 24th December.

