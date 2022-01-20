WOW! Bigg Boss 15's Karan Kundrra completes 13 years in the Industry; Paras Kalnawat Congratulates him, says, 'Jeet Kar Aana Veere'! Details Inside

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is Almost at the finish line with its Finale nearing by, tensions are high in the house and the contestants can do with whatever morale-boosting they can get.

Contestants who are likely to be in the top have been playing the game their own way, some with a clear mind some in confusion, and some with the exact agenda to win, while Pratik Sehjpal seems entirely focused on getting the trophy, Nishant Bhat also wants the trophy but the main agenda is given entertainment, Shamita Shetty has been herself since day one and has emerged as one of the strongest players in the house, Karan Kundrra who seemed like a projected winner has also made comeback in the game, Tejasswi Prakash is also a leading contender to win the game. And then there are the People who've already been in the house Before Rakhi Sawant could also very well win finally, so could Rashmi Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Also read: Oh No - Everybody is against you: Karan Kundrra gives Tejasswi Prakash a piece of mind on Bigg Boss 15!

But to the audience, the fight is very clear, and even though the contestants are locked in the house that doesn't stop their Industry friends and co-stars to cheer for them and give them their support.

One such person who has constantly been Supporting Karan Kundrra is none other than his 'Brother' Anupama's Paras Kalnawat. Karan and Paras have been friends for a long time and have almost a brotherly bond, Paras considers Kundrra to be his elder brother and has supported him many times, and cheered him to win the trophy.

Kalnawat recently took to Instagram to Congratulate Karan on completing 13 years in the industry by posting a throwback video to 2019 when Karan completed 10 years in the field. Paras captioned the story,"13 years of Awesomeness, Jeet Kar aana Veere, @kkundra".

Take a look at the video here:

On the work front, Paras is getting a lot of praise for his dance sequence and acting recently on 'Anupama'.

Meanwhile, Karan is trending on Twitter again for playing a good game. Karan who is already a contender for the ticket to finale week seems to be inching closer to the trophy but he also seems in a dilemma about his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash.

With the finale only a week and a half away Karan will need to step up his game a lot more.

For more Entertainment News, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!