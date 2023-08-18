Wow! Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam shares a thoughts on Elvish winning the show, says, "I am happy that the streak has been broken of no wild card winning the show, now one more streak has to break and that is of a comedian winning the show"

Archana rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 16 and she has always been very vocal and honest about her thoughts. Recently, while interacting with the media, the actress spoke about Elvish winning the show.
Archana Gautam

MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talented 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and the show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience. Soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where she is acing all the stunts and facing her fears.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps updating about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Recently, while interacting with the media, the actress spoke about Elvish winning the show.

The actress said "I knew he would be winning the show as he had a massive fan following and it's a good thing that he broke the streak of a wild card contestant not winning the show. Now, people will agree to enter the show as a wild card. It wouldn't be a barrier now. One more chain has to break and that is of an comedian winning Bigg Boss once that is broken I will be happy"

Well, there is no doubt that Archana had entertained the audience and she was loved for her comic factor in Bigg Boss Season 16.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

