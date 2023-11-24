Wow! Bigg Boss 16 famed Tina Datta's latest photo shoot is all about boss lady vibes, check it out

Tina

MUMBAI: Tina Datta is a huge name in the television industry and she has a massive fan following. She has been in the industry for more two decades and she is famous of her character Ichcha from the serial “Uttaran” Last year she also took part in the reality show “Bigg Boss Season 16’ where  her game was liked by the audience and she was eliminated just one week before the finale of the show. 

She was known for her closeness with Shalin Bhanot and friendship with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary etc. She was recently seen as the lead in Sony Tv’s Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum opposite Jay Bhanushali and the fans and the audience liked their chemistry on screen as it was a new pairing to watch on screen. 

Tina has a massive fan following and keeps sharing interesting posts and stories on her Instagram handle. Recently she shared a few pictures of her latest photoshoot and it is simply stunning. Tina can be seen in a yellow co-ord set and looks stunning in it. She captioned it, “Sometimes the best thing to do in life is detox! Let go of all colors, let go of all that has been on you and take a step back.”

Check out her post here;

What are your thoughts on Tina’s look? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

