Wow! Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui becomes the first confirmed contestant? Twitterati has gone into a frenzy

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stint in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favorite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he played the game.

He got the maximum votes and took the trophy home along with the 20 lakhs of prize money and a car. The audience loved his simplicity and honesty.

Since his stint, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level. Munawar has seen it all, the highs and the lows, in the season of Lock Upp, he shared a lot gut wrenching personal stories.

But since winning the show, a lot of people of have approached him to be a part of multiple shows.

Post lock up the comedian was set to participate in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi but unfortunately, things didn’t work out for him and he opted out of the show which disappointed his fans. TellyChakkar got to know exclusively that Munawar is the first confirmed contestant on the show and also, he has been trending on twitter. Fans can not control their excitement to see Munawar on the show.

Would love to see this smile and him laughing and making us laugh in #BiggBoss16. It is a treat to watch him 24*7 and if he goes he will 100 percent win as he have all the qualities of a winner. #MunawarFaruqui

He is a great artist and we all are aware of that but what makes him perfect fit for #BiggBoss16 is his COMPASSION n PERSEVERANCE.

No matter how hard we falls, he always comes back stronger n empathises w everyone

Plus I also want to see him in shirts n formals#MunawarFaruqui pic.twitter.com/JaSS1lf1sZ — Shreya sharma (@shreeeyyyaaaa) September 13, 2022

His name is #MunawarFaruqi. In lockupp every judgement day makers told everyone his plan & plotting though no one can touch his hair. You know why ? Because is Munawar is the CONTENT. In big boss he will shine more. #MunawarKiJanta #MunawarFaruqi

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart. Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The promo for Bigg Boss 16 is out and highlights some of the most iconic players. The show is scheduled to go on air sometime in October.

