Wow! Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui becomes the first confirmed contestant? Twitterati has gone into a frenzy

Stand -up comedian Munawar Faruqui who rose to fame when he won the first season of Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut, is now creating a buzz with a possible entry on Bigg Boss 16.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 21:15
Wow! Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui becomes the first confirmed contestant? Twitterati has gone into a frenzy

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stint in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favorite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he played the game.

He got the maximum votes and took the trophy home along with the 20 lakhs of prize money and a car. The audience loved his simplicity and honesty.

Since his stint, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level. Munawar has seen it all, the highs and the lows, in the season of Lock Upp, he shared a lot gut wrenching personal stories. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla contestant Baseer Ali to participate in the show?

But since winning the show, a lot of people of have approached him to be a part of multiple shows. 

Post lock up the comedian was set to participate in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi but unfortunately, things didn’t work out for him and he opted out of the show which disappointed his fans. TellyChakkar got to know exclusively that Munawar is the first confirmed contestant on the show and also, he has been trending on twitter. Fans can not control their excitement to see Munawar on the show. 

We have complied some of the best reactions here, for you to enjoy:

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart. Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The promo for Bigg Boss 16 is out and highlights some of the most iconic players. The show is scheduled to go on air sometime in October.

 Are you excited to see Munawar on Bigg Boss 16? Tell Us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui becomes the first confirmed contestant?

MUNAWAR FARUQUI LOCK UPP Bigg Boss 16 Payal Rohatgi Munawar Faruqui Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 Salman Khan Bigg Boss 16 contestants Kangana Ranaut Ekta Kapoor TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 21:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! Naagin 6: Is all not well between Tejasswi Prakash and Her co-stars Pratik Sehajpal and Amandeep Sidhu?
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of...
Wow! Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui becomes the first confirmed contestant? Twitterati has gone into a frenzy
MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stint in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the...
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho - OMG! Vidhi to realise her feeling for Dev
MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s popular show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is up for interesting storylines and exciting twists and turns....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin - OMG! Harini to Create Drama?
MUMBAI: Star Plus' serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein is coming up with intense drama and exciting twists.  Previously...
Good News! Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi to reunite for Rajan Shahi’s upcoming project? Here is what we know
MUMBAI: Television’s popular jodi Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan won several hearts as Naira and Kartik in Rajan Shahi'...
Audience Persepective: Are the Brahamstra Box Office Numbers FAKE? Twitterati shows Picture Proof of Empty Theaters
MUMBAI: Brahamstra is not just a film but a culmination of a decade of hard work by Ayan Mukherjee, the strive to do...
Recent Stories
Brahamstra
Audience Persepective: Are the Brahamstra Box Office Numbers FAKE? Twitterati shows Picture Proof of Empty Theaters
Latest Video