Wow! Bigg Boss 16: ‘Sumbul Is Back’ trends on Twitter as fans applaud her game

Tensions are running high in the bigg boss house and friends are turning foes. But fans are really excited to Sumbul Touqueer Khan get her passion back.

Bigg Boss 16

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

The show is back with its 16th season and with all new twists and turns. 

While it's the return of one of the biggest reality shows, it brings a lot of drama as well. 

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most popular actresses on television. She recently entered Bigg Boss 16 as a contestant and it looks like her friendship with another contestant Shalin Bhanot is not going down well with Fahmaan and Sumbul’s fans.


While Sumbul had been feeling and down for the past weeks and it was affecting her game as well. After receiving advice from Salman Khan himself, fans got to see a different side of Sumbul. She was back to being her happy and jolly self. She interacted with all the housemates and even got into a couple of fights but fans are elated that Sumbul is back in the race and with an attitude to win it. 

Fans showed their excitement over twitter and here are some reactions:


Are you excited to see Bigg Boss 16? Tell us in the comments below!

