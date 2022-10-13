Wow! Bigg Boss 16: Twitter goes Gaga over Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik; Call him the best contestant of the Season

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season. Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. The formula was originally created by Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over the course of 15 years.

This season definitely has a lot of interesting contestants but social media sensation Abdu Rozik is slowly becoming the heartthrob of the Bigg Boss house.

Abdu is very loved in the house and by fans outside. It’s his jolly nature and no scheming attitude that the fans are finding really refreshing and they can’t get enough of Abdu. After today’s episode when he consoled MC Stan and the release of his music video in the house, Abdu was definitely the star of today’s episode and these fan reactions prove that:

Abdu is becoming a fan favorite really quickly and looks like he could be in the race to win the whole show!

