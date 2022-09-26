Wow! Bigg Boss 16: Will #Priyankit be the new TejRan or Sidnaaz?

MUMBAI: From getting married to falling in love and getting divorced, Fateh and Tejo have come a long way in their relationship. The couple has a huge fan base, and just recently, when the track about Fatejo getting married once more was released, there was a lot of support online.

The actors who play the roles have also become household names. Ankit Gupta and Priyank Chaher Choudary will fondly be remembered as Fateh and Tejo. Their love story is definitely epic but it does get its bitter-sweet happy ending.

While, the show is all set to take a 16-year leap and we know that Fateh and Tejo are no more, there are other characters that will continue.

Priyanka Chaher Chaudary and Ankit Gupta said their goodbyes to the show and fans have been on the lookout for their new projects ever since.

While speculations are high that both Ankit and Priyanka aka Priyankit or Faetjo as they are known by their character ship name will be seen in the show. The fans can not control their excitement and have started trending the hashtag #Priyankit on Twitter.

Fans are also comparing their popularity to that of TejRan and Sidnaaz, while they think that Priyankit will definitely be as popular as Tejran. Priyanka Chaher Chaudary has shared many such fan reposts where they have claimed that Priyankit has become the 3rd most popular couple. Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, when Tellychakkar got in touch with Ankit Gupta to talk about his experience of Udaariyaan and the impact the show has had, he said, "I think it will be apt to say that I can see people taking me as a serious actor. They are considering me for other projects as well. I actually got a chance to widen my range. I never thought I could do romance. But this show gave me a chance to do that as well. It has been amazing.”.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Ankit in a new project!

