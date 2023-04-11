Wow! Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan advises Elvish Yadav on navigating negativity amid rave party controversy

MUMBAI: Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, has been booked by the Noida police for purportedly supplying snake venom during rave parties. He made an appearance on Bigg Boss 17 alongside another contestant Manisha Rani on Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Manisha and Elvish appeared on the program to promote their brand-new song, Bolero.

Salman is seen jokingly asking Elvish when he would like to return the trophy. Elvish stated, “There was a lot of negativity about me on social media. There were memes about me. I felt if it's because of the trophy, then please take it from me, but don't spread negativity.”

Salman advises him not to focus on negativity like that. The actor says in Hindi, “Ek aadmi ek mukaam par pahuchta hai toh jealousy, ye khunak baazi shuru hojaati hai. Matlab main Ek mukaam par pahuch Gaya hoon, successful hogaya hoon toh in sab cheezon ki parwa mat kiya karo.” (When a person reaches a certain position, jealousy and gossip start. I've reached a certain position and become successful, don't worry about all these things.)

For those who don't know, Elvish Yadav was charged by the Noida police along with five other people for allegedly using snake venom during rave parties. Authorities responded to a report made by People for Animals (PFA), a group connected to BJP lawmaker and environmentalist Maneka Gandhi.

The Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 9, 39, 48(A), 49, 50, and 51 as well as section 120B have been cited in the FIR filed under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

From the segment, which took place in a banquet hall in Sector 51, nine snakes were rescued. 20 milliliters of venom were also taken by the police.

Elvish claimed that the accusations against him are "baseless, fake, and not even 1 percent true" on social media in an attempt to refute them. He stated, "I am ready to fully cooperate with the UP police. I also request the UP police, administration, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that if my involvement is found, I will take full responsibility.”

Credit- Free press Journal