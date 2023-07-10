Wow! Bigg Boss 4’s Ali Merchant all set to marry girlfriend Andleeb Zaidi next month in Lucknow

The duo however separated a few months later. Looks like Ali has found love again with Hyderabad based model Andleeb Zaidi. Ali recently shared glimpses of his mushy proposal to Andleeb in Dubai.
Ali Merchant

MUMBAI: Ali Merchant is a well known face on Television. He gained immense popularity after his stint in Bigg Boss 4 and his marriage to Sara Khan while still in the house. The duo however separated a few months later. Looks like Ali has found love again with Hyderabad based model Andleeb Zaidi. 

Ali recently shared glimpses of his mushy proposal to Andleeb in Dubai. He captioned the video, “She Said Yes”

Check out the beautiful proposal video here;

Ali and Andleeb will be getting married on November 2nd In Lucknow. Speaking about his wedding, Ali told a news portal, “We have been planning the wedding together. We shopped for our outfits which will be colour-coordinated. I had to make a few visits to Lucknow where we will get married. We will also have a reception in Mumbai after Diwali.”

Andleeb is from Lucknow and after their wedding the couple plan to settle in Mumbai. She will however keep going to Hyderabad for work commitments. 

Ali will soon be making his Hindi Film debut in a Faizuddin and Nawazuddin Siddiqui production. He has been part of several Tv shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and the reality show Lockupp. His OTT series Libaas is also being loved by fans.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit- FreePressJournal 

