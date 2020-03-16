Wow! Bigg Boss fame Vishal Kottian turns Sultan with this unbelievable physical transformation

MUMBAI: Actor and 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Vishal Kotian has had a journey filled with ups and downs. Reportedly, Vishal was approached to enter the show as a wildcard contestant, however, he was tested Covid positive due to which he was unable to make the wildcard entry.

Recently the Bigg Boss 15 fame revealed that he had put on 16kgs which ticked his weight to 91 kgs and when asked about the phase Kotian was quoted saying, "It was a very low phase of my life and I did put on a lot of weight. Then suddenly one day I realised that this cannot go on and I have to get back to life. Also, for my upcoming projects I have to look fit.”

“Then in two and a half months, I lost 15 kgs and came back to 76 kgs for a role. It was the Sultan moment where Salman Khan looks in the mirror and realises that no I can’t be this fat I have to get back and work harder. I had never lost my abs and this was the first time I could see my paunch. I got back happier so I just want to say that never give up in life, good and bad times will come but it’s how hard you work in life to make a difference."

Credit: The Free Press Journal