WOW! Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani oozes glamour in her desi avatar and we can't take our eyes off her beauty

MUMBAI : Manisha Rani is all over the news ever since she participated in Bigg Boss OTT season 2.

The social media influencer and dancer managed to impress everyone with her stint in the popular reality show which was hosted by none other than Salman Khan.

Manisha enjoys a whopping 8 million followers on social media and her fanbase is only increasing with time.

She has become everyone's favourite.

ALSO READ:Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: OMG! Manisha Rani out of the Finale Race, Elvish, and Abhishek become top 2!

We all know that be it actors or social media influencers, they are known for their terrific styles.

Manisha is one of them who is also known for her stylish avatars.

She has posted several pictures on her Instagram handle which will make her fans go gaga over her beauty.

Well, Manisha's traditional look is going viral where she has donned some amazing bridal outfits.

So, let's take a look:



Manisha is oozing glamour in each and every look.

Which of Manisha's bridal avatar did you like the most? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Exclusive! “When it comes to friendship, I don't see guys or girls, whoever I can connect to or vibe with I become friends with them”, Manisha Rani on questions about her character, and her gameplay and reveals if she will be going to Big