Wow! Bigg Boss Season 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana purchases a new home

MUMBAI : Himanshi Khurana is one of the most popular actresses and singers in the Punjabi film industry and she has a massive fan following.

In the Punjabi music industry her songs have been chartbusters, she reached heights when she began to collaborate with popular singers, including Badshah, J Star, Jassi Gill, Ninja, Mankirt Aulakh etc.

But her popularity shot up when she entered Bigg Boss Season 13 as a wild card entry and her game was liked by the audience.

Her entry was hyped as she entered the show when Shehnaaz was already a contestant in the show and her controversy with the actress was the talk of town at the point at that time.

( ALSO READ : Himanshi Khurana reveals Asim Riaz's first reaction after he became the runner-up in BB13

It was in the house that she met the love of her life Asim Riaz who had developed feelings for her the moment she entered the house.

He had proposed to her, but she was already in a relationship and hence post her elimination when she was called once again in the house she had ended her relationship and that’s when she accepted the relationship with Asim and that became the point of discussion inside and outside of the house.

She has appeared in a few music videos together with Asim Riaz and the audience love their pair.

Now the actress has added another feather to her cap when she recently purchased her own house.

The actress took to social media and shared a picture of her house during the housewarming function and the fans were super and wished her for this achievement.

On the work front, Himanshi has been away from the screen but soon she would be seen in an untitled Punjabi movie.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : This is why Asim and Himanshi’s relationship is a special one











