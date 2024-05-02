Wow! Bigg Boss Season 8 contestant Sushant Divgikar makes her relationship official on social media

MUMBAI : Sushant Divgikar rose to fame when he represented India at Mr Gay World 2014.

He won various special awards during Mr Gay World 2014, and has been the only delegate from India to win three sub awards.

Divgikar is the first Indian and the first delegate from any country to have won a record 3 individual sub titles and 2 group sub titles at the Mr Gay World 2014 contest.

Then he had also participated in the number on reality show Bigg Boss Season 8 where his game was liked by the audience and he did go a long way in the show.

He is also known as Rani Ko-HE-Nur and has created history by becoming the first drag queen in India to participate in a singing reality and winning the golden buzzer and he became the first contestant from the LGBTQIA+ community to win a golden buzzer and directly enter the top 15 of the reality competition show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

He has featured in many television shows and has worked with most of the leading broadcasting channels, agencies and production houses, nationally and internationally.

Today he is a huge name and a very inspirational speaker and he does have good fan following.

Now he is quite active on social media and he keeps updating about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

The Bigg Boss contestant has found love and has made it official on social media.

She shared a post with her lover and captioned it saying “Alexa , what do you call JIJU in Bengali ? Asking for #ranifam! reveal when ? Also in Marathi / konkani - we call Jiju - BHAUJI / BHAAIYA!”

Well, we wish Sushant the very best for his life and the two look really good with each other and the smile on his face says it all!

