Wow! Bigg Boss Season 8 contestant Sushant Divgikar makes her relationship official on social media

Sushant Divgikar rose to fame with his participation in Bigg Boss Season 8 and now he took on to social media and make her relationship official.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 14:46
SUSHANT DIVGIKAR

MUMBAI : Sushant Divgikar rose to fame when he represented India  at Mr Gay World 2014.

He won various special awards during Mr Gay World 2014, and has been the only delegate from India to win three sub awards.

Divgikar is the first Indian and the first delegate from any country to have won a record 3 individual sub titles and 2 group sub titles at the Mr Gay World 2014 contest.

Then he had also participated in the number on reality show Bigg Boss Season 8 where his game was liked by the audience and he did go a long way in the show.

He is also known as Rani Ko-HE-Nur and has created history by becoming the first drag queen in India to participate in a singing reality and winning the golden buzzer and he became the first contestant from the LGBTQIA+ community to win a golden buzzer and directly enter the top 15 of the reality competition show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

( ALSO READ :Sushant Divgikar: LGBTQ Indians find it tough to find acceptance in traditional set-up

He has featured in many television shows and has worked with most of the leading broadcasting channels, agencies and production houses, nationally and internationally.

Today he is a huge name and a very inspirational speaker and he does have good fan following.

Now he is quite active on social media and he keeps updating about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

The Bigg Boss contestant has found love and has made it official on social media.

She shared a post with her lover and captioned it saying “Alexa , what do you call JIJU in Bengali ? Asking for #ranifam! reveal when ? Also in Marathi / konkani - we call Jiju - BHAUJI / BHAAIYA!”

Well, we wish Sushant the very best for his life and the two look really good with each other and the smile on his face says it all!

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

( ALSO READ : Must read! Bigg Boss 8 contestant Sushant Divgikar opens up on how his family reacted to his revelation of being a trans person

 

 

 

Bigg Boss 8 Sushant Divgikar. Rani Ko He Noor newsTV actor Entertainmenttrans person TellyChakkar Colors Endemol
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 14:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Udaariyaan: Raja's Revenge Shakes Armaan and Aaliya's World
MUMBAI : In the upcoming episode of Colors TV serial Udaariyaan, viewers are in for a roller-coaster of emotions as the...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Secret! Sakhi finds out Atharv’s lie
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Pandya Store 5th February 2024 Written Episode Update: Makhwanas fall in danger
MUMBAI: The Episode starts with Natasha asking Dhawal about the surprise. He says don’t worry, I value emotions and won...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si 5th February 2024 Written Episode Update: Vandu and Kunal help Mrunal
MUMBAI: The Episode starts with Anagha seeing Vandu and acting. She signs Hemant to see Vandu. He says Vandu can send...
Wow: Kumkum Bhagya actress Simran Budharup looks chic and stylish as she transforms into a MARATHI MULGI!
MUMBAI : Simran Budharup is a very popular actor and she clearly needs no introduction.  She began her career in 2015...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Shocking turn! Raghav returns to Kashmir
MUMBAI : A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Recent Stories
Varun Dhawan
Finally! VD 18 gets a title, Varun Dhawan is in his massy action avatar, here is the announcement video
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Surbhi
Hot and Happening: Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava and the Ishqbaaaz gang attend Neha Laxmi Iyer’s pre-marriage bash!
JHALAK
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Ace choreographer dancer Javed Jaffrey to grace the upcoming episode
KHANZAADI
OH NO! Bigg Boss Season 17 contestant Khanzaadi’s social media hacked again; hacker renames the account and deleted all the
Ankita
SAD! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain pet “Scotch” passes away
Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh
Woah! Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, and Mansi Srivastava join in for a joyful celebration at Nehalaxmi Iyer's bachelorette party; Check out PICs here!
Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani
Sad! Abhisha fans fume with rage as Abhishek Malhan calls Manisha Rani his ‘LITTLE SISTER’; slam him for playing with their feelings