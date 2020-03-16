WOW! Birthday boy Shoaib Ibrahim receives shoes worth 77k from wife Dipika Kakar

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of the most popular and adorable couples in telly town. The two never fail to set major relationship goals for their fans and followers.

On Shoaib’s birthday, Dipika gifted him a white pair of sneakers from luxury brand Gucci, which approximately costs around Rs 77K. And a heartfelt handwritten note from his father, made Shoaib extremely emotional. Shoaib treasured the greeting card from his father and mentioned how it made his birthday even more special and was the best birthday gift ever. His father got emotional as well. A day prior to his birthday, both Dipika and Shoaib had gifted their fathers’ special watches to celebrate Father's Day.

Shoaib’s sister Saba shared pictures from the birthday celebration with brother Shoaib. Shoaib's sister wished that her brother keeps smiling and spreading love. Going by the pictures, Shoaib enjoyed a lot with his family on his birthday.

On the work front, Shoaib has acted in many TV serials and done reality shows like Nach Baliye. The actor was last seen on television in the serial Ishq Mein Marjawan. On the other hand, Dipika is known for playing Simar in Sasural Simar Ka. She also won Bigg Boss 12 back in 2018. She was last seen as a successful TV actress in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and later in a brief appearance on Sasural Simar Ka 2.

