Wow! Bollywood divas Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree to judge THIS reality show, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: After Remo D'Souza, Bollywood divas Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree are confirmed to join the judge's panel of the reality show Dance India Dance Super Moms. This marks Bhagyashree's debut as a judge on TV. Currently, she is seen participating in the reality show Smart Jodi along with her husband Himalaya Dasani.

Also read: Remo D'Souza on his love story with Lizelle D'Souza and their first meeting

While Urmila has judged shows like Superstars and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in the past, with this outing, she returns to TV as a judge after a long gap. The show gives a chance to mothers, who are dance enthusiasts, to showcase their talent. The last season was judged by Govinda, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis.

Also Read: Smart Jodi: Sad! This is how Ankita Lokhande, Neha Swami Bijlani, and Bhagyashree failed in their attempts at this fun task

Bhagyashree, who was a part of the third season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, was recently seen on the reality show Smart Jodi along with her husband Himalay. Meanwhile, Urmila, who has been away from the film circuit for a while now, has judged Marathi dance reality shows around a decade ago. Considering the fact that the Rangeela actress was much appreciated for her dancing skills, this show seems to be a perfect fit for her.

Credit: ETimes