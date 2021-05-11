WOW! Brace yourselves for a digital sequel of Nausheen Ali Sardar and Anuj Saxena Starrer Kkusum; deets inside



MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's K series which premiered in early 2000's still enjoys a strong fan base. It's been more than a decade since the shows got over. However, the storylines and characters are very much fresh in people's minds. And it seems the TV czarina definitely knows how to keep that attachment alive. As we hear after Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she is all set to reboot her another popular show from that era and that is Kkusum. The show which starred Nausheen Ali Sardar, Anuj Saxena and Shweta Kawatra in the main leads will now have a digital sequel.

According to reports"Just like Pavitra Rishta, Ekta is planning to have a digital sequel of Kkusum. The show will have fresh faces in the series and auditions are on in full swing. The series will premiere on her OTT space, ALT Balaji."

Kkusum was about the journey of a young, hardworking and middle class girl, Kkusum who gets married to a rich guy who is a playboy. The show had a successful run of five years and ended in 2005.



Recently, we also told you Ankita Lokhande will be making a comeback with Pavitra Rishta as a digital sequel has been planned for the show after Jamai Raja 2.0 and Qubool Hai 2.0.

Credits: Spotboye