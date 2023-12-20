Wow! Bride to be Shrenu Parikh leaves everyone stunned with her amazing entry with Akshay Mhtare on a scooty for her Haldi ceremony

MUMBAI : Shrenu Parikh is one of the most well-known figures in the television industry with a large fan following. The actress is currently beaming with joy as she gets ready to start a new chapter in her life. Shrenu Parikh and the love of her life Akshay Mhatre are currently getting ready for their wedding. On her social media accounts, she has now formally announced it.

Also Read- Shrenu Parikh on resuming work post-recovering from COVID-19

Shrenu and Akshay will soon be tying the knot and their wedding festivities have begun. The duo recently had their haldi ceremony and Shrenu made an amazing entry on a scooter with Akshay sitting behind. The duo were twinning in green. Her close friend Mansi Srivastava took to her IG and wrote, “What an Entry”

Check out the pictures below;

Mansi also put up pics of Shrenu getting getting check them out;

Check out her amazing mehendi pictures;

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre got together in 2021 while filming Ghar Ek Mandir, a television series. During their time there, they fell in love, and they have been dating ever since. Even the couple's roka ceremony took place at Akshay's Mumbai home in March. The actor-couple revealed that the final week of December will be their wedding. Shrenu added that she is thrilled to be a Gujarati bride and that their wedding would be held in her hometown of Vadodara.

Also Read-Wow! Shrenu Parikh fame of 'Ishqbaaaz' all set to marry long-time beau Akshay Mhatre in December

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodShaadis