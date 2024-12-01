Wow: ‘THIS’ BTS moment of Daler Mehndi shooting for the special Lohri track in Teri Meri Doriyaann is sure to brighten up your day!

Daler Mehdi has started shooting for the same and seems like he is having a gala time on the sets of the show. TellyChakkar caught a glimpse of the singer shooting on the sets of the show and it is a visual delight.
Daler Mehndi

MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in the leading roles of Angad and Sahiba.

The show has intriguing plot twists and turns which keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. The makers have understood that if there is one thing which will drive the audience to the show, it is the element of mystery. There are some extremely interesting tracks which are churned out to keep the audience engaged. (Also Read:Teri Meri Doriyaann: Worried! Angad, Akaal, and Jaspal concerned about grabbing investors and clients)

There are already reports that popular Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi will be seen marking his presence in the show.

The track, which is set to unfold, revolves around the festival of Lohri and a promo about the same has already been released. Sahiba will be seen wishing Angad Lohri; however, Angad will be upset with Sahiba and hence will refuse to wish her. Subsequent to this, there will be a group of people dancing to ‘Tunak – Tunak’, a popular track sung by Daler Mehndi and Angad will be perplexed watching them.

On the other hand, Sahiba is seen telling someone that they will convince Angad. The person will hint at the arrival of a man who will play cupid for Angad and Sahiba.

Daler Mehdi has started shooting for the same and seems like he is having a gala time on the sets of the show. TellyChakkar caught a glimpse of the singer shooting on the sets of the show and it is a visual delight. (Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Saviour! Angad saves Garry from falling into Valley)

Take a look:

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

