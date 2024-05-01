Wow: BTS moment of Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon from Barsatein’s upcoming Lohri sequence is all things vibrant! (Watch Video)

Shivangi shared a video of the BTS moment and apparently they are shooting for a Lohri sequence. The set looks vibrant and Shivangi seems to be having a gala time shooting for the show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 13:35
Shivangi

MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has created a wave of excitement amongst viewers. Set against the backdrop of a newsroom, this love story explores the clash of two headstrong individuals – Reyansh (played by Kushal Tandon) and Aradhana (played by Shivangi Joshi), who find themselves entwined in a complex web of emotions.

The on-screen chemistry between Tandon and Joshi quickly won the hearts of viewers, making the show a household favorite. 

(Also Read: Barsatein 4th January 2024 Written Episode Update: Jai gets heartbroken

It has captivated audiences with its intriguing love triangle involving Reyansh, Aaradhna, and Jai. Aaradhna's decision to join Reyansh's company and commit to a two-year bond adds a layer of complexity to the storyline.

Shivangi and Kushal have a massive fan following and keep the audience engaged with all what they are upto on regular basis. They share their posts and pictures when they aren’t on set and also keep giving behind the scene moments from the sets.

Now, Shivangi shared a video of the BTS moment and apparently they are shooting for a Lohri sequence. The set looks vibrant and Shivangi seems to be having a gala time shooting for the show.

Take a look:

Doesn’t Shivangi look too pretty to handle the look of Aaradhana? Show your love for Shivangi and Kushal in the comment section below!

Keep reading this space for more information on your favourite television shows, Hindi movies and OTT projects. 

(Also Read: Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: Oh No! Jay upset with Aaradhna's decision of marrying Reyansh

Stay tuned to this space for latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

Sony Entertainment Television Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka Kushal Tandon Shivangi Joshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 13:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Angad tongue lashes Sahiba for taking Garry’s help
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Did Isha Malviya lie about being hit by Abhishek Kumar during a New Year party? THIS Udaariyaan actress makes shocking revelations
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the successful seasons of Bigg Boss and it’s among the top twenty shows when it...
OMG! Anuj and Anupama to meet leaves Adhya worried; Shruti unaware of Anupama and Anuj marriage
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Wow! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod stuns in her new photoshoot, check out first glimpses
MUMBAI : Pranali Rathod has become a household name these days with her portrayal of Akshara in Star plus’ Yeh Rishta...
Ooh La La! Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz looks smokin’ hot as he poses almost NAK*D flaunting his obliques
MUMBAI: Umar Riaz shot to fame with his participation in Bigg Boss 15. He is a doctor by profession and he was one of...
Wow: BTS moment of Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon from Barsatein’s upcoming Lohri sequence is all things vibrant! (Watch Video)
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Recent Stories
Imran Khan
Stunning! Imran Khan seen with alleged GF Lekha Washington at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding; Check out inside photos here!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Did Isha Malviya lie about being hit by Abhishek Kumar during a New Year party? THIS Udaariyaan actress makes shocking revelations
Pranali Rathod
Wow! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod stuns in her new photoshoot, check out first glimpses
Umar Riaz
Ooh La La! Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz looks smokin’ hot as he poses almost NAK*D flaunting his obliques
Vicky Jain
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have a huge fight as the actress gets insecure of her husband talking to Mannara Chopra
Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar
Congratulations: Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar and the entire cast of Teri Meri Doriyaann come together for cake cutting ceremony as the show completes 1 year!
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash
Woah: Netizens wish Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash get married as they attend their friend’s wedding!