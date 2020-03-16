WOW! Channa Mereya fame Niyati Fatnani's THROWBACK audition video will leave you spellbound

MUMBAI : Niyati Fatnani is currently seen playing the role of Ginni in Sstar Bharat's show Channa Mereya.

The show was released a few days ago and it has been working wonders on small screens.

Niyati is paired opposite Karan Wahi in the show and the viewers are in love with this amazing jodi.

We all know that Niyati has worked in several TV shows before Channa Mereya and proved her mettle in acting.

The pretty diva made her acting debut in the year 2016 with D4 - Get Up and Dance where she played Niharika Baby Sinha alongside Utkarsh Gupta.

A year later in 2017, she portrayed Dharmavidya Raidhan Katara in Sony TV's show Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey where she was paired opposite Eijaz Khan.

From 2018 to 2020, Fatnani portrayed Piya Sharma Rathod's character in Nazar opposite Harsh Rajput which proved as a major turning point in her career. Niyati has been in demand ever since her successful stint in Nazar.

She also played Piya in the telefilm Ankahee Dastaan in 2021.

Well, now, we have come across a throwback audition video of Niyati which proves that she was always born to be a star.

Take a look:

Niyati looks simply beautiful in this video and oozes confidence as she performs the scene.

The actress has definitely a long way to go in her career.

What is your take on Niyati's audition video? Tell us in the comments.

