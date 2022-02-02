WOW: Charu Asopa celebrates her daughter Ziana's three month birthday with her social media family!

MUMBAI: Charu Asopa got married to actor and Sushmita Sen’s younger brother Rajeev Sen in June 2019. She announced her pregnancy in the early months of 2021 and gave birth to her daughter in November.

While she may not be seen on the small screen currently, Charu is quite active on YouTube and Instagram, where she gives glimpses of her busy and fun family life to her fans. It's only last month that the actress got back to working out after giving birth to her daughter in November.

Talking about it, she told fans in her vlog, "I am going to do my favourite workout, which is Pilates. It’s been two months since Ziana’s birth. I consulted the doctor and I learnt that after six weeks, I can resume my workout."

She added, "There were many, who had queries about resuming workout after a Caesarean. So if you have a C-section, you can resume your workout after six weeks."

Recently, she wished her daughter Ziana 'happy three months' on social media. What is interesting is that she also revealed the face of her baby girl which had been carefully kept away from the public eye until now.

CREDIT: TOI