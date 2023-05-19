Wow! Charu Asopa shifts into her new 2BHK apartment with a walk-in closet and a cozy bedroom

Charu Asopa

MUMBAI: Charu Asopa is one of the most well known faces of the television industry. She has been part of several successful TV shows like Mere Angne Mein, Baal Veer, Diya Aur Baati hum and many more. The actress has been in the news lately for her troubled marriage with Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen. However the duo seem to have moved on and the actress has now moved into her new 2BHK apartment with daughter Ziana.

Charu regularly keeps her fans updated through her vlog on Youtube. Recently she gave a glimpse of her new apartment. 

Living Room

The living room has some beautiful picture frames on the wall. It also has Ziana’s toys, a shoe rack, a cupboard and an LCD TV.

1at Bedroom

The bedroom has vibrant curtains, a cozy bed and a small temple by the wall.

2nd bedroom

The other bedroom has mirrors attached to the wall a cozy bed and a cupboard.

Walk-in closet

Attached in the 2nd bedroom, the walk-in closet is yet to be organized and has several of her and Ziana’s clothes.  

Take a look at some of the glimpses;

Rajeev Sen and Charu tied the knot in 2019 after many years of dating. Their daughter Ziana was born in 2021. The couple who tried giving their marriage a second chance are now no longer together.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

