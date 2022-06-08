WOW! Check out Anushka Sen's jaw-dropping and luxurious collection of bags which is all about style and elegance

MUMBAI: Anushka Sen is one of the most popular actresses on the small screen.

The diva started her small screen career as a child artist and has come a long way.

The Bong beauty has had several hit TV shows to her credit in the past many years.

The stunning actress is now all grown up to be a glam diva and has turned into a role model for so many girls.

She is known for her cuteness and innocence in Sony SAB's show Baal Veer where she played the role of Meher.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! My work is my oxygen, and being on set gives me the feeling of being at home: Anushka Sen on her journey

The actress was last seen in Colors' popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Before that Anushka was a part of Zee TV's Apna Time Bhi Aayega for a few episodes and later, made an exit.

Anushka has been away from the small screens ever since then.

Well, Anushka has achieved a lot in her long career span and is reaching new levels of success.

Anushka is now all grown up to be a beautiful diva.

She is one of the actresses of the current generation who is also a social media star.

Anushka enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram.

Apart from her social media following, the actress is also known for her fashionable avatar.

She is a style inspiration for many. Anushka's Instagram account is filled with stylish pictures as she flaunts her designer outfits, accessories and lavish lifestyle.

Anushka's fashion choices are great but she is also quite classy when it comes to owning stylish bags.

The actress has several designer and trendy bags which she carries in each and every outfing.

Anushka owns a series of luxurious and branded bags which proves she has a fetish for bags.

So, let's take a look:

Well, Anushka is living the dream of every girl.

The actress has owned all of these luxuries with her hard work and truly deserves much more than this.

What is your take on Anushka's bag collection? Tell us in the comments.

Anushka has starred in shows like Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Baal Veer, Jhansi Ki Rani, Internet Wala Love among others.

She has also starred in movies like Crazy Kukkad Family and Lihaaf. Anushka also did web shows like Crassh and Swaang.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: OMG! Anushka Sen talks about her love life, says “I never had a boyfriend in these 18 years”