WOW! Check out Anushka Sen's jaw-dropping and luxurious collection of bags which is all about style and elegance

Anushka Sen owns a series of luxurious and branded bags which proves she has a fetish for bags. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 08/06/2022 - 14:28
Anushka Sen

MUMBAI: Anushka Sen is one of the most popular actresses on the small screen. 

The diva started her small screen career as a child artist and has come a long way. 

The Bong beauty has had several hit TV shows to her credit in the past many years. 

The stunning actress is now all grown up to be a glam diva and has turned into a role model for so many girls. 

She is known for her cuteness and innocence in Sony SAB's show Baal Veer where she played the role of Meher.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! My work is my oxygen, and being on set gives me the feeling of being at home: Anushka Sen on her journey

The actress was last seen in Colors' popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Before that Anushka was a part of Zee TV's Apna Time Bhi Aayega for a few episodes and later, made an exit. 

Anushka has been away from the small screens ever since then. 

Well, Anushka has achieved a lot in her long career span and is reaching new levels of success. 

Anushka is now all grown up to be a beautiful diva.

She is one of the actresses of the current generation who is also a social media star. 

Anushka enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. 

Apart from her social media following, the actress is also known for her fashionable avatar. 

She is a style inspiration for many. Anushka's Instagram account is filled with stylish pictures as she flaunts her designer outfits, accessories and lavish lifestyle. 

Anushka's fashion choices are great but she is also quite classy when it comes to owning stylish bags. 

The actress has several designer and trendy bags which she carries in each and every outfing.

Anushka owns a series of luxurious and branded bags which proves she has a fetish for bags. 

So, let's take a look:

Well, Anushka is living the dream of every girl.

The actress has owned all of these luxuries with her hard work and truly deserves much more than this. 

What is your take on Anushka's bag collection? Tell us in the comments. 

Anushka has starred in shows like Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Baal Veer, Jhansi Ki Rani, Internet Wala Love among others. 

She has also starred in movies like Crazy Kukkad Family and Lihaaf. Anushka also did web shows like Crassh and Swaang. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: OMG! Anushka Sen talks about her love life, says “I never had a boyfriend in these 18 years”

Anushka Sen Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli Devon Ke Dev Mahadev Baal Veer Jhansi Ki Rani Internet Wala Love Crassh Crazy Kukkad Family Swaang Baalveer TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 08/06/2022 - 14:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! After Munawar Faruqui; Indian Idol contestant Farmani Naaz becomes the second confirmed contestant of the show
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Exclusive! After Bhagya Lakshmi and Mithai’s cast, Rupal Patel and Devoleena Bhattacharjee to ENTER in Zee TV'S Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan?
MUMBAI : Zee TV’s new fiction offering Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is a mature romance based in modern-day...
Exclusive! Bidita Bag talks about her character in ‘Crash Course’, reveals why she signed the project
MUMBAI : Crash Course is an upcoming web series starring Anu Kapoor, Bhanu Uday, Pranay Pachauri, Bidita Bag, and Udit...
Shocking! Paras Kalnawat’s ex Urfi Javed takes a dig at him says “ Paras is in the limelight now and since I was in a relationship with him they want to know the past and I am not in touch with him as his girlfriend doesn’t like it”
MUMBAI : Urfi Javed needs no introduction as she is taking the internet on fire with her dressing style and it’s been...
EXPLOSIVE! Urfi Javed gives a SASSY REPLY to Chahatt Khanna who took a dig at her | Deets Inside
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.Also read: ...
Interesting! This is what Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress Tabu had to say about her dating rumors with south superstar Nagarjuna
MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Tabu who has entertained audience for years has been in headlines due to various controversies....
Recent Stories
Interesting! This is what Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress Tabu had to say about her dating rumors with south superstar Nagarjuna
Interesting! This is what Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress Tabu had to say about her dating rumors with south superstar Nagarjuna
Latest Video