Wow! Check out Erica Fernandes’s special tribute to her two special characters “ Prerna Sharma” and “ Sonakshi Bose”

MUMBAI: One of the most popular actresses in telly land, Erica Fernandes has mesmerized the audience with her acting skills.

Erica has been part of many music videos, the last one being with Harshad Chopda and Rohman Shawl, and the audiences are loving their chemistry.

The actress has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to her, and fans keep showering a lot of love and support for her.

Erica has started her career at a very early stage of her life she was barely 16 when she started to model.

She participated in many pageants and won a lot of tittle’s too, post that she did many south movies as an actress and has huge successful films in her kitty.

And then she ventured into television with the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and her character Dr. Sonakshi became a household name.

Post that she also essayed the famous role of Prerna Sharma in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she was last seen on the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 where she reprised her role of Dr. Sonakshi Bose.

The actress shared a video where she is seen giving a tribute to both of her most loved characters “ Prerna” and “ Sonakshi”

In the video once see her dressing in Sonakshi and Prerna’s style and she captioned the video saying “A small tribute from me to both my better halves..Sonakshi and Prerna..! Celebrating the characters that have become an integral part of me and whom I will cherish forever”

There is no doubt that both these characters made Erica a household name through which she built a crazy fan following for herself.

Well, the actress is on a break currently but the fans do miss watching her on-screen and they hope to see her back soon.

