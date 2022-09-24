WOW! Check out how Star Plus’ Banni Chow Home Delivery celebrated their first milestone

MUMBAI: The TV show Banni Chow Home Delivery is gaining great attention and popularity. The story's premise is that Banni is a tough delivery lady who makes a living by doing door-to-door food deliveries. She settles for marrying Yuvan, a mentally challenged man she first takes to be a friend, as a compromise.

Her transformation as a result of this marriage is the central theme of this narrative. Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta played the main characters on small screens when the series premiered a few months ago.

The show hit their first milestone recently. It completed 100 episodes and the fans are going crazy. People have been pouring in love for the show and the cast.

The cast and crew even celebrated on set by cutting a cake. It's all smiles and laughter on the set as they have hit a milestone and are able to maintain a good position amongst the top shows.

Check out here:

The track is being loved by the audience and is in for a lot of drama ever since Agastya’s introduction into the narrative.

