WOW! Check out how Star Plus’ Banni Chow Home Delivery celebrated their first milestone

Banni Chow Home Delivery recently hit their first milestone. Here is how the cast and crew celebrated.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/24/2022 - 14:07
MUMBAI: The TV show Banni Chow Home Delivery is gaining great attention and popularity. The story's premise is that Banni is a tough delivery lady who makes a living by doing door-to-door food deliveries. She settles for marrying Yuvan, a mentally challenged man she first takes to be a friend, as a compromise.

Her transformation as a result of this marriage is the central theme of this narrative. Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta played the main characters on small screens when the series premiered a few months ago.

ALSO READ: Banni Chow Home Delivery: OMG! Agastya’s trick to make Yuvan lose his control

The show hit their first milestone recently. It completed 100 episodes and the fans are going crazy. People have been pouring in love for the show and the cast.

The cast and crew even celebrated on set by cutting a cake. It's all smiles and laughter on the set as they have hit a milestone and are able to maintain a good position amongst the top shows.

The track is being loved by the audience and is in for a lot of drama ever since Agastya’s introduction into the narrative.

ALSO READ: WOW! Banni Chow: Banni and Yuvan aka YuvAnni Share the Stage for the First Time in the Show

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Pravisht Mishra Ulta Gupta Banni Chow Home Delivery Star Plus Banni Manini Yuvaan daily soap Telly Chakkar Agastya Arjit Taneja TellyChakkar
