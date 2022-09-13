WOW! Check out Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fame Niti Taylor's audition video which will simply leave you mesmerised

MUMBAI: Niti Taylor is one such actress in the television world who doesn't need any introduction.

She has been a part of the television world for a very long time and established a name for herself.

Niti has been a part of some great projects and fans dearly remember her for the same.

The beautiful diva made her small screen debut at the age of 15 with Pyaar Ka Bandhan in 2009.

However, she became a household name for her show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan where she played the role of Nandini Murthy.

The actress romanced Parth Samthaan in the show who was seen as Manik Malhotra.

ALSO READ: WHAT! Did Parth Samthaan make co-star Niti Taylor CRY on the sets of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4?

Niti and Parth's on-screen chemistry became a huge hit.

The viewers fondly referred to them as Manan.

Well, as Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is all set to be back with its fourth season, we have got hands on Niti Taylor's throwback audition video.

The actress looks simply amazing and her confidence level is just mind-blowing.

Niti has definitely maintained the same level of confidence in her and we simply love it.

Take a look:

Well, we bet not many must have seen this video before.

Niti has previously worked in shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Gulaal, Savdhaan India, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Webbed, Halla Bol, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Ghulaam, Laal Ishq, and Ishqbaaaz.

She has appeared in South films like Mem Vayasuku Vacham, Pelli Pustakam, and Love Dot Com.

On the personal front, Niti is happily married to beau Parikshit Bawa.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Must Read! All you need to know about Niti Taylor’s NEW HOUSE