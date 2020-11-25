Wow! Check out RohanPreet's surprise for Neha Kakkar on their 1st month anniversary, the singer is speechless!

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular singers. She is known for crooning songs for several Bollywood films. The pretty lady is seen as one of the judges in the singing reality show Indian Idol 11.

The singer finally got hitched to her boyfriend Rohanpreet Singh. Taking to her social media handle, she announced that she is in a serious relationship.



For those who don’t know, Rohanpreet appeared on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, a wedding reality show, as one of the suitors for Shehnaaz Gill earlier this year.

He was also the first runner-up in the second season of the music reality show India’s Rising Star.

The two tied the knot on October 26th in a grand and lavish wedding and their pictures went viral on the internet.

Now Neha Kakkar and RohaPreet will be completing one month of anniversary tomorrow and RohanPreet had a wonderful and romantic supervise for his better half.



Neha shared a video on her Instagram profile where one can see how RohanPreet decorated the entire hotel room for his lady love and it was a sea faced room.

The two also cut and cake and also kissed each other and the coupe looks so much in love and is so adorable.

The singer shared the video and thanked RohanPreet and his family for all the love she has received and dedicated the video to her fan and her Fanclubs on social media.

Fans have commented saying that she is looking gorgeous and they make a perfect couple. They have also showered a lot of love and blessings on them.

Well, no doubt that Neha must have broken a lot of hearts when she got married but she has found a soulmate for life.

