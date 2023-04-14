Wow! Check out this special gesture of Shehnaaz Gill for her fan will melt your heart

MUMBAI:Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television. The singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Her friendship with late actor Siddharth Shukla grabbed headlines, and the audience loved watching them together.

They would fondly call them SidNaaz. Their bond in the Bigg Boss house was the highlight of the season, and further on, they kept their special bond even outside the house.

She was seen in many music videos, which have created history in terms of viewership.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all. Post her stint in Bigg Boss she became Salman’s favourite, and will also soon be seen in his upcoming movie.

She is one of the most loved actresses on television and her fans go gaga whenever they spot her on any post that she shares on social media.

We came across a video where Shehnaaz is giving utmost importance to her fan as she gets clicked by the media.

A fan comes and meets the actress and that's when Shehnaaz tells the media to wait and she gives importance to her fans and she clicks the photo.

This is not the first time she has done something like that in the past also she has given a lot of importance to her fans.

This gesture of Shehnaaz has gained a lot of love and respect for the actress who will be soon seen in her debut Bollywood movie Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan.

Well, there is no doubt that Shehnaaz is the raising star and her fan following keeps increasing.

