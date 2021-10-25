WOW! Check out STUNNING PICTURES from Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s FIRST wedding anniversary celebration

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are one of the most popular and loved celebrity couples.

The two celebrated their first anniversary in Udaipur, Rajasthan on October 24. The couple flew to the city a few days back and had also shared videos. Neha and Rohanpreet shared several pictures with the same note. The couple spent a romantic evening against the backdrop of a gorgeous sunset. Rohanpreet and Neha posed for a couple of pictures and it looked stunning.

The adorable duo wrote, “And Thats how Our 1st Anniversary Celebration looked like!! Surreal right? Thanks to each and everyone who made sure to make us feel special. Your blessings, posts, stories, your text messages, calls and all the love made us really happy… Much love #NehuPreet.”

Meanwhile, Rohanpreet also wrote a long note on how his marital life was with Neha. He wrote, “My LIFE in the last one year! Happy Anniversary to Us!! Shukar Some of the most beautiful and ever lasting memories I've got to live with the most precious person and love of my life @nehakakkar You’re my everything!! Can’t Thank You Enough Sachi Nehu!!!! The last one year has been so special for me. The year passed as quickly as a blink of an eye for me. I genuinely can’t believe Ek Saal ho bhi gaya.. All Thanks to you Nehu and Family…I am thankful to Mom Dad Tony bhai Sonu didi Jeeju Bhabi and each and everyone in the family for accepting me with open arms and giving me all their love in abundance. Can’t forget #NeHearts and Our Well wishers who always shower their love on Us #NehuPreet.”

