Wow! Check out the actors who opted for an arranged marriage

Today, we bring you a list of actors who opted for an arranged marriage. Their successful relationships are perfect goals.
Divyanka Tripathi

MUMBAI:   Marriages are made in heaven and when someone finds the right person, life becomes beautiful.

We have often heard about actors falling in love on the sets of the show and getting married within no time. Their beautiful bond make our heart full. 

But, there are actors who opt for arranged marriages as well. The couple are brought together and their marriages always have a beautiful story to tell. 

( ALSO READ - Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya talks about her upcoming project; says “The role I am playing in my next project is one of a kind as the audience wouldn’t have seen such a character ever before”

Today, we bring you a list of actors who opted for arranged marriages :

1 Jay Soni - Pooja Shah

Jay Soni is ruling the television screens with his performance as Abhinav in the most successful shows on television, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor revealed that he had met his wife through his parents and after spending some with her, he felt like he knew her his whole life. Their bond today is really beautiful. 

2) Divyanka Tripathi - Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka and Vivek are one of the most loved couples on television. Their love story is unusual, as their connection was done by fans and it was Vivek’s roommate and close friend who pushed Vivek to consider Divyanka. Later, they started talking and the rest is history. 

3) Amar Upadhyay - Hetal Upadhyay

Amar is a well known personality in the television industry and he had revealed on the Bigg Boss Season 5 house that how his parents had arranged a meeting with his wife, how they fell in love and got married.

4) Karan Patel  - Ankita Bhargava Patel

Karan and Ankita tied the knot on May 3, 2015. Ankita revealed that when Karan met her for the first time, he fell in love with her at first sight. He knew it from that very moment that she was going to be his wife. He then approached her parents and the talks began. Everything went smoothly and they finally got married. It was as if they were destined to be with each other, she said. 

5) Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar

Nikitin and Kratika got married on September 3, 2014. It was Nikitin's father, Pankaj Dheer who thought of their alliance. Kratika was shooting for Pankaj’s project and that’s when he liked her. He approched her parents and things worked out smoothly. Later, they got married.

6) Neha Marda and Ayushman Agrawal

Neha got married to Ayushman, who was selected by her parents. After meeting him, she dated him for quite sometime and later, tied the knot. In a couple of interviews, she mentioned that she only believes in arranged marriages and hence, she opted for one.

Well, who said that arranged marriages don’t work? These couples make you believe in one.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Congratulations: Karan Patel is the INSTAGRAM King of the week!

Arrange marriages Jay Soni - Pooja Shah Divyanka Tripathi - Vivek Dahiya Amar Upadhyay - Hetal Upadhyay Karan Patel - Ankita Bhargava Patel Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar Neha Marda and Ayushman Agrawal
About Author

