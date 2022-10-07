Wow! Check out the aesthetic interiors and scenic views of Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead role of Anupamaa in the popular show Anupamaa owns a luxurious and plush house in Mumbai. Her house has aesthetic interiors and the balcony offers scenic views. Take a look:

Rupali's living room has been done aesthetically in tones of beige and white, making it look huge and spacious. It also has a huge wall-size painting which gives definition to the house.

The Anupamaa actress has a corridor right outside her room. She also has a comfortable lounge space which contains a sofa and a few couches. She can be seen sharing glimpses from her lounging space.

Rupali's sprawling house is just gorgeous beyond words. The balcony is an ideal spot for the actress to relax because it offers majestic views. She enjoys the view by sitting near the glass windows.

Her kitchen follows a simple and fuss-free aesthetic. It has been simply done in tones of grey and blue. Rupali's open kitchen also has a wooden flooring.

The actress often shares glimpses of her makeup room on social media. In the glimpses, she can be seen getting ready in front of the mirror or posing for the camera. It also has several cupboards.

The beauty of Rupali's house is enhanced with the puja corner. This corner is given a warm feel by the tile flooring. She shared that this place is where her heart lies and we couldn't agree more.

Credit: ETimes