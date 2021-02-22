Wow! Check out the bonding between Bondita and Anirudh in these BTS videos of Barrister Babu

MUMBAI: Barrister Babu is one of the most loved and popular shows on television and is doing extremely well when it comes to TRP ratings.

The USP of the show is the unique concept and storyline that keeps the audiences hooked to the television screens.

Viewers love to watch the fun banter between Bondita and Anirudh, though there is a huge age difference between the two. But the two are superbly talented actors.

These days, the show has entered the top 10 shows on television, and the story is getting more interesting.

Recently, the serial completed 200 episodes, and the entire team were seen celebrating the success of the show.

In the video, one can see how Anirudh and Bondita bond off the sets, and it seems like they a good bond of friendship.

We also came across some fun BTS videos where one can see the fun and masti that takes place on the sets along with work.

In one video, you can see how Anirudh is protecting Bondita. Others are some fun videos from the sets, some from a few months ago.

It’s good to see how in spite of such tough schedules, the cast of the serial has so much fun to ease out the work environment.

These days, the storyline is focusing on Bondita and Anirudh’s marriage, and the audiences are eager to see the further story.

