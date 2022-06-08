Wow! Check out the BTS shot from the serial where Anuj and Vanraj are seen having a confrontation

MUMBAI : Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and relatable.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

These days, they are glued to the show as the track is focusing on Anupama and Pakhi’s troubled relationship and soon Anuj will be paralysed and how Anupama will be facing her struggles.

The audience likes the love story of Anuj and Anupama. They are mesmerized by the chemistry the duo shares.

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to it, and fans keep showering a lot of love and support on the cast and crew.

Now we came across a BTS video where one can see Anuj and Vanraj shooting for an intense scene where they seem to have a confrontation.

Both look very series in the scene and seem like something big is about to happen in their lives.

In the serial Vanraj and Anuj never got along with each other and seems like post the Rakshabandan episode Vanraj is having a confrontation with Anuj.

Well, there is no doubt that these days the story is very gripping and no wonder it always tops the TRP charts.

These days the track is very interesting as it is focusing on the love story of Adhik and Pakhi.

