Wow! Check out the dazzling mangalsutras of newly married actresses Katrina Kaif, Ankita Lokhande, Shraddha Arya, and others

MUMBAI: A mangalsutra is a symbol of marriage and the wife is meant to wear it all her life indicating the love and commitment the husband and wife have towards each other. Mangalsutra symbolizes that they will be mates for life until death separates them. It holds utmost importance among all the other ornaments of a newly married woman. Mangal means sacred and sutra means thread.

2021 witnessed many band baja baraat moments in Bollywood and television world. Actresses like Katrina Kaif, Ankita Lokhande, Yami Gautami, Disha Parmar, Shraddha Arya and others looked their best in their wedding attires.

However, what is unavoidable was their beautiful dazzling mangalsutra.

Take a look at these newly married actresses flaunting their beautiful mangalsutra!

