Wow! Check out the festivals celebrated on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi. The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be full of drama and twists that will keep you hooked on to your screens.

The show has had some amazing and gripping twists and turns which has kept the viewers hooked on.

Recently we saw how the Birla and Goenka family came together to celebrate the Gangaur festival. It is one of the most important festivals for the people of Rajasthan. In this Hindu festival the people worship goddess Gauri and is a celebration of spring, harvest, marital fidelity, conjugal blessedness and childbearing.

Here are some of the other festivals celebrated previously on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Diwali- During a previous track of the show, the family had triple celebrations as Neil and Aarohi Mehendi function is to commence, Akshara and Abhimanyu are trying to unite once again and amid all of this, it is Diwali time.

Both the Birlas and Goenkas are looking forward to a lighter phase and are hoping to welcome love and laughter in their life.

Holi- In a previous episode, everybody is ready to celebrate Holi, for the first time and even Birlas join them. While Manish asks where Abhimanyu is, he makes a grand entry all coloured. Amid the celebration, Abhi and Akshu will have a special moment together while they apply color to each other, and obviously, their dance moves are unmissable in the show.

Which festival did you enjoy watching the most?

Tell us in the comments below.

