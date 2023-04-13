Wow! Check out the festivals celebrated on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The show has had some amazing and gripping twists and turns which has kept the viewers hooked on.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Thu, 04/13/2023 - 16:53
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in  the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi. The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be full of drama and twists that will keep you hooked on to your screens. 

Also Read- Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aarohi instigates Neil against Abhimanyu

The show has had some amazing and gripping twists and turns which has kept the viewers hooked on. 

Recently we saw how the Birla and Goenka family came together to celebrate the Gangaur festival. It is one of the most important festivals for the people of Rajasthan. In this Hindu festival the people worship goddess Gauri and is a celebration of spring, harvest, marital fidelity, conjugal blessedness and childbearing.

Here are some of the other festivals celebrated previously on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Diwali- During a previous track of the show, the family had triple celebrations as Neil and Aarohi Mehendi function is to commence, Akshara and Abhimanyu are trying to unite once again and amid all of this, it is Diwali time. 

Both the Birlas and Goenkas are looking forward to a lighter phase and are hoping to welcome love and laughter in their life.

Also Read-Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Happiness! Celebrations Take Place at the Birlas and Goenkas

Holi- In a previous episode, everybody is ready to celebrate Holi, for the first time and even Birlas join them. While Manish asks where Abhimanyu is, he makes a grand entry all coloured. Amid the celebration, Abhi and Akshu will have a special moment together while they apply color to each other, and obviously, their dance moves are unmissable in the show.

Which festival did you enjoy watching the most?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara Abhimanyu Maya Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Star Plus Kairav spoiler TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Thu, 04/13/2023 - 16:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Shocking! Maya and Barkha crack a deal to keep Anuj and Anupama away from each other
MUMBAI:    Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Katha Ankahee: Funny! Ehsan pulls Viaan's leg as he notices him getting nervous
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
The Kapil Sharma Show : Shocking! Pooja Hegde finally revealed that when she was offered the film she wondered if Salman would play her “Jaan” or “Bhai”
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Wow! Check out the festivals celebrated on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  ...
Must Read! Palak Tiwari reveals about Salman Khan not allowing low necklines on sets
MUMBAI :  Palak Tiwari often takes social media by storm every time she steps out putting her best fashion foot forward...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin : Shocking! Virat is confused as Sai and Pakhi join hands
MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on TRP charts...
Recent Stories
Mukesh Chhabra
RIP! Casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s mother Kamla Chhabra passes away
Latest Video
Related Stories
PALAK TIWARI
Must Read! Palak Tiwari reveals about Salman Khan not allowing low necklines on sets
Virat is confused as Sai and Pakhi join hands
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin : Shocking! Virat is confused as Sai and Pakhi join hands
Check out the different stunning looks of Anupamaa
Beautiful! Check out the different stunning looks of Anupamaa
Avneet Kaur
Kya Baat Hai! Avneet Kaur's This routine is the secret to her curvacious fit! Find Out what?
Anita Raaj
Anita Raaj is set to enter 'Saavi Ki Savaari' as a tough personality
Shaher Sheikh
Aww! Shaheer Sheikh finally gives us a glimpse his daughter Anaya as they have a fun time in Disneyland