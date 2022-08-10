Wow! Check out the first glimpse of Samar and Dimple’s wedding functions

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved television serials and number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and relatable.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

These days, they are glued to the show as the track is focusing on Dimple and Samar’s wedding where both the Kapadia and the Shah family are busy in the preparations of the marriage.

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to it, and fans keep showering a lot of love and support on the cast and crew.

Sagar Parekh aka Samar of Anupama shared a BTS video where he gave a glimpse of the functions of the wedding where you can see the Shah family and the Kapadia family together celebrating the functions.

He shared the video and captioned it saying “Sample’s wedding”

After a long time the Shah and the Kapadia family have come together under one roof where they would be staying together.

Well, there is no doubt that though the track is so complicated the stars of the show get along with each other.

