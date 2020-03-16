Wow! Check out the grand entry of this star from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.

In this video we see that Yogendra Vikram Singh aka Samrat is giving a grand entry for the upcoming track without any support from or expert help. Fans are extremely shocked and are very excited to see what's going to happen in the upcoming episode. Take a look at the video.

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Pakhi pretends to be in pain just to get Virat's attention and stays with him all the time.

Sai is not fine with what is happening and confronts Pakhi for snatching Virat after knowing her intentions to which Virat gets furious at her and blames her for Samrat's death.

Sai gets shocked while Pakhi feels happy.

Will Pakhi be successful in her attempts this time?

