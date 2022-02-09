Wow! Check out the percentage of votes on how the winner of Bigg Boss winner was announced

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 ended and Tejasswi was announced as the winner of the show and Pratik Sehajpal emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

Post the finale the show was the talking point on social media as people thought that the winner was unfair and that Pratik should have won the show as Tejasswi has already got a show on the channel and when her name was announced there was silence in the studio and no one reacted.

The debate about the winner went on for quite a few days and people did feel the victory was unfair.

The audience also went on to say that the channel is rigged and that their votes in wasted as the votes weren’t considered.

Now the fan clubs have shared the percentage of votes that were received for the contestants for the finale of the show.

As per the final count:

Tejasswi Prakash : 30%

Pratik Sehajpal : 26%

Karan Kundrra : 23%

Shamita Shetty : 12%

Nishant Bhat : 9%

Clearly, if we go by votes Tejasswi is the winner of the show which was followed by Pratik.

Well, as many celebrities came forward and said that Tejasswi’s win was fair as even if someone else would have won then their fans would have created a ruckus.

The actress these days is busy shooting for Naagin 6 and her fans are super excited to see her as the Naagin of this news season.

