WOW! Check out the sets of the upcoming show Naagin 6; it’s going to be launched on a grandeur scale

MUMBAI : Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently tops the rating charts. The storyline is quite gripping, and it keeps the audiences hooked to the television screens.

Every season of Naagin has been a huge success, and the audience is showering their love on season 5 of the show too.

Naagin 6 is all set to come back on screen and this time the serial is going to be on a bigger scale with a very interesting plot and storyline.

The last season which had Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, and Mohit Sehgal was loved by the audience and the chemistry between Surbhi and Sharad on the show is still talked about.

The shooting for Naagin 6 has begun and the show is reported to be launched by next month though there is no confirmation on the same.

Now Amrapalli Yashsinha who has begun the shoot of Naagin 6 has shared some BTS pictures from the sets of the show and gave the fans a glimpse of how the sets of the show will be looking.

The picture is from the special episode of Naagin which will be telecasted on Panchnami’s day.

The show is will be launched on 12th February, though there is no confirmation on the same.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

