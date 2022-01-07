Wow! Check out the special connection between Shehnaaz Gill and Siddarth Nigam

Siddarth recently commented on Shehnaaz Gill’s photo where he said that she looked beautiful and the actress gave a sassy reply to the actor.

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Her friendship with late actor Siddarth Shukla grabbed headlines, and the audience loved watching them together. They fondly call them Sidnaaz.

She was seen in many music videos, which have created history in terms of viewership.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all.

The singer-turned-actress has many fan clubs dedicated to her and the fans keep showering her with a lot of love.

The actress rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss and her equation with Salman Khan is always talked about as the actor is very fond of her.

We also saw during the Bigg Boss 15 finale how he stood by her when she gave her tribute performance to late actor Siddarth Shukla.

On the other hand, Siddharth Nigam is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. The actor was seen as Aladdin in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Sid has come a long way in his career and has established a name for himself in the telly world.

The actor is a social media sensation and keeps his fans updated about himself.

He was last seen as Aladdin as the main lead where he romanced Aveent Kaur, who was then replaced by Ashi Singh.

Recently, Shehnaaz shared a beautiful picture of hers. She performed for the Umang festival where she had worn a pink gaghra.

Siddarth commented on the photo saying “Wow Beautiful” to which Shehnaaz replied saying “ Tell me something I don’t know”

The fans are excited to see the conversation between them and are saying that there is a special connection between Siddarth and Shehnaaz and they love the fun banter between them.

