Wow! Check out the special friendship brewing between Karan Kundrra and Arjun Bijalni who can be called the Karan- Arjun of television

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Arjun Bijlani are the two most loved actors on television and the two have a massive fan following.

The two have never worked in any serial together but the two are good friends in real life.

We came to a video where one can see Karan and Arjun partying together and having a good time together.

In the video, the two are seen recreating the scene of Karan – Arjun and singing the title song. They also call them the Karan – Arjun of television and the two shared their fondness for each other.

One can defiantly see a true friendship brewing in between them and the fans would love to see them together in a show someday.

In when Karan was locked in the Bigg Boss house, Arjun came out and showed his support for the actor and said that he would want him to win the show.

Well, it’s good to see that in such a comparative industry true friendship does exist and both Karan and Arjun are giving major friendship goals.

On the work front, post-Bigg Boss Karan was seen in Lock Upp as a jailor and he has been part of many music videos.

On the other hand, Arjun has bagged a huge Bollywood project where he would be a part of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani a film that would be directed by Karan Johar.

