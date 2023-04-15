Wow! Check out the super sultry pictures of Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most sought after actresses in the TV industry today. She made a mark in the reality show Bigg Boss and her chemistry with actor Karan Kundrra was loved by all. It was only natural that the duo fell in love and are going strong till today. Tejasswi is currently winning hearts with her performance in Naagin 6.

The actress has upped her fashion game since and puts amazing pictures for her fans to enjoy. She has a huge fan following who just adore her style and fashion sense. Here are some of her amazing pictures that are total eye candy for her fans.

Doesn’t she look gorgeous in her new photo shoot?

What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.

Meanwhile on the work front, Tejasswi has made her debut in the Marathi industry with the film School College ani Life. She has been part of Tv shows like Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur,  Pehredaar Piya Ki and many more. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

