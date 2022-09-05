Wow! Check out the unseen audition video of Anupamaa fame actress Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi

Do you like Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi aka Sweety? Today, have a look at an audition clip wherein she looks as confident as she is today.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 21:44
Wow! Check out the unseen audition video of Anupamaa fame actress Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi

MUMBAI: Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi is one of the most talented actresses in telly town. Her journey so far has been quite commendable. 

She has been winning the hearts of fans with her talent and looks. 

Also read: Amazing! Check out this unseen audition video of Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan Luthra

Apart from Anupamaa, she has been in the shows Super Sisters, Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot and many more. She started her career as a child artist with the short film Truth Encounter. Later on, she debuted in Bollywood with Shraddha Kapoor starrer film Haseena Parkar in 2017. Also, she has been a part of TV show Gumrah as well. 

Her character in the show brings a lot of change. In the show, she was considered to be one of the strongest agitators of Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly’s wedding with Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) later who became the supporter. 

In this piece, we bring to you a throwback audition clip of Muskan Bamne, wherein she was as bubbly, cute, and confident as she is right now. She is wearing a black t-shirt and looks alluring. 

It is her hard work and dedication along with the love of her fans that has made her a big name in the industry today. 

Also read: Wow! Check out the unseen audition video of Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash

What are your views on this audition clip of Muskan? Let us know in the comment section below. 

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Anupamaa Muskan Bamne Sweety Paakhi Nidhi Shah Star Plus Disney Hotstar Rajan Shahi Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Vanraj Anuj Kapadia Gaurav Khanna Ashish Mehrotra Paritosh Toshu baby Alpana Buch Arvind Vaidya Leela Bapuji Malvika Tasneem Sheikh Rakhi Dave Aneri Vajani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 21:44

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! Check out Karan Kundrra’s sassy reply when a user asked him when he would cheat on Tejasswi Prakash as he is the biggest flirt in the industry
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business. He has been part of many...
Audience Verdict: Netizens feel kids on reality shows are at times rude to the judges; say “If one looks at kids reality shows one would know how rude the kids are to the judges these days, there is no filter and the judges seem to be cool about it”
MUMBAI: These days reality shows have become a lot of drama and especially with the kids on the show who are super...
Amazing! Kavya and Vanraj flaunt their eyebrows and give tutorials to all their fans
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on...
Kaamna: Emotional! Yatho’s breakdown with Sakshi’s exit, Manav asks her to live as Mrs. Bajpayee
MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular show Kaamna is all set for high voltage drama with Sakshi leaving Manav's house. The show is...
Wow! Check out the unseen audition video of Anupamaa fame actress Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi
MUMBAI: Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi is one of the most talented actresses in telly town. Her journey so far has been quite...
BREAKING! Monika Rathore, Iram Mor and Anusmriti Sarkar JOIN Mahir Pandhi in web series Kasba Singahi Kheri
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.Also read: ...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Arjun Kapoor stuns his fans with his fine transformation
Amazing! Arjun Kapoor stuns his fans with his fine transformation
Latest Video