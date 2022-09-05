Wow! Check out the unseen audition video of Anupamaa fame actress Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi

MUMBAI: Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi is one of the most talented actresses in telly town. Her journey so far has been quite commendable.

She has been winning the hearts of fans with her talent and looks.

Apart from Anupamaa, she has been in the shows Super Sisters, Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot and many more. She started her career as a child artist with the short film Truth Encounter. Later on, she debuted in Bollywood with Shraddha Kapoor starrer film Haseena Parkar in 2017. Also, she has been a part of TV show Gumrah as well.

Her character in the show brings a lot of change. In the show, she was considered to be one of the strongest agitators of Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly’s wedding with Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) later who became the supporter.

In this piece, we bring to you a throwback audition clip of Muskan Bamne, wherein she was as bubbly, cute, and confident as she is right now. She is wearing a black t-shirt and looks alluring.

It is her hard work and dedication along with the love of her fans that has made her a big name in the industry today.

