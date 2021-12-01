Wow! Check out the upcoming shows of Ekta Kapoor on television

MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor is the queen of television. She is one of the most successful and powerful producers in the entertainment industry. She is one of the few producers who produce content on all three platforms, Television, Web, and Bollywood.

The ace producer is all set to launch her two new shows on television. As we all know that Naagin 6 will be soon launching on television.

Kassam 2, Kaha Hum Chale, Itna Karo na Mujhe Pyaar are three shows that will be coming up on television by Balaji Telefilms.

The casting of the show is still on and soon there will be an official announcement on the same by the production house.

Itna Karo na Mujhe Pyaar and Kasam Season 1 were very successful shows on television and the audience connected to the audience.

Kaha Hum Chale will be a completely new serial that will be launched by the production house.

Kasam Season one the audience loved the chemistry between Sharad and Kratika and they were one of the loved on–screen couples.

Ekta Kapoor seems to be on a roll as her serials are already doing so well and the ace producer is bringing in more to entertain the audience.

