WOW! Check out THEN and NOW pictures of ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom’ cast

MUMBAI: Shaka Laka Boom Boom was one of the favourite shows of those who grew up in the 1990s. The interesting storyline revolving around the mysterious magic pencil and amazing performance of the cast won over the heart of the audience.

Let’s have a look at some of the cast members’ then and now pictures.

Hansika Motwani as Karuna: Post making her television debut with this show, she performed as a young artist on Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand in 2001. She was cast in the Hrithik Roshan film Koi Mil Gaya in 2003. At the age of 15, she made her lead acting debut in the Telugu film Desamuduru, for which she won a Filmfare Award.

Aditya Kapadia as Jhumru: As a child artist, he made his television debut on the show Idhar Udhar. Following that, he appeared on shows such as Just Mohabbat, Hip Hip Hurray and Son Pari.

Kinshuk Vaidya as Sanju: As a child artist, he made his acting debut in the Marathi film Dhangad Dhinga in 1999. He made his Bollywood debut the following year with the film Raju Chacha. He took a hiatus from acting after gaining fame with this show to finish his studies.

Madhur Mittal as Tito: He worked in various shows after winning Boogie Woogie in 1997, including Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Prithviraj Chauhan, and Jalwa. He also appeared in films like Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, One Two Ka Four, and Say Salaam India.

CREDIT: DNAINDIA