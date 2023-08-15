Wow! Check out these 6 romantic television shows that are a must watch

Currently, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 3 stands as one of the most beloved romantic shows, capturing the hearts of viewers. In that vein, here are five other popular romantic dramas in Indian television that you should definitely consider watching.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 19:30
PYAAR KA DARD HAI MEETHA MEETHA PYAARA PYAARA

MUMBAI:   The Indian television industry is renowned for its diverse range of show genres, encompassing drama, action, thriller, and tragedy. However, there's one particular genre that has left a profound impact on the audience and has become a hallmark of Indian television: romance. 

Also read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3: OMG! Ram takes Priya on a romantic date

Currently, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 3 stands as one of the most beloved romantic shows, capturing the hearts of viewers. In that vein, here are five other popular romantic dramas in Indian television that you should definitely consider watching.

1. Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani

The Vivian Dsena-Sukirti Khandpal starrer Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani is a remake of the popular franchise Twilight. It was one of the most popular romantic shows during its time and received massive praise from the audience. The show is still remembered for its beautiful and thrilling love story between a vampire Abhay and a human Piya. The Dil Ibdadat tune is enough to take the audience on a nostalgic trip

2. Geet: Hui Sabse Parayi

Geet Hui Sabse Parayi was ruling the audience’s hearts ever since its inception. The Drashti Dhami- Gurmeet Choudhary starrer focused on the love story of Geet, an abandoned married woman who gets support from Maan Singh Khurana who ends up marrying her.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! This is how Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 will END 

3. Navya: Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal

We can never forget the Shaheer Sheikh and Somya Seth starrer drama Navya. The show focused on romance during college life. The audience fell in love with the soft romance between the leads Navya and Anant and the way they fought for their relationship against their own family.

4. Pyaar Ka Dard Hai: Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara

This was the first collaboration between Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. Pyaar Ka Dard Hai: Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara was the most-loved show during its airtime. The massive craze of Nakuul and Disha’s pairing led to them being re-casted in the second season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

5. Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon

We have saved the best for the last. Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon was a rage during its time. The passionate love story of Arnav and Khushi played by Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani fondly called Arshi by their fans is still remembered by the fans. The iconic tune of Rabba Ve is still fresh in the minds of the audience.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 


    

 


 


 

v Pyaar Kii ye ek Kahaani Geet Hui Sabse Parayi navya Naye dhadkan Naye sawaal Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara iss Pyaar Ko Kya naam soon Television Star Plus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 19:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Check out these 6 romantic television shows that are a must watch
MUMBAI:   The Indian television industry is renowned for its diverse range of show genres, encompassing drama, action,...
Wow! Anurag Kashyap spills the beans on being a part of Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo; opens up about his next directorial
MUMBAI:  Anurag Kashyap is one of the most sought after and talented filmmakers of the country. The director who is...
Really! Adah Sharma spills the beans on why Vidyut Jammwal is absent from Commando OTT series
MUMBAI: The action film franchise Commando has been a super success and given instant stardom status to Adah Sharma and...
OMG! When Pankaj Tripathi revealed fainting after being stabbed by Hrithik Roshan in Agneepath, “People gathered around me quickly…”
MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi is a name synonymous with brilliant acting and talent. He has given us critically acclaimed...
"Music helps me better express my emotions and motivates me to attain perfection in my character" shares Mohit Malik from Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
MUMBAI: Star Plus is all set to bring to audiences a unique show where music plays a significant role. Mohit Malik who...
Aww! Alia Bhatt reveals her Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot was the first to know about her pregnancy, “she kept telling me to keep myself hydrated”
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is currently one of the top actresses in the Hindi film industry. With hits like Gangubai Kathaiwadi...
Recent Stories
Leo poster
Wow! Anurag Kashyap spills the beans on being a part of Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo; opens up about his next directorial
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mohit Malik
"Music helps me better express my emotions and motivates me to attain perfection in my character" shares Mohit Malik from Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Jannat Zubair
Whoa! Jannat Zubair has a net worth of 250 Million, has more followers than Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, and charged Rs 18 Lakhs per episode on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
Gauahar Khan
Must-Read! These Celebrities were involved in major feuds before turning into friends! Read for more!
Subhash Ghai
Amazing! Subhash Ghai reveals THIS actress was the first choice to play lead in his show Jaanaki
Kishori Shahane
EXCLUSIVE! Kishori Shahane on her family's reaction to Bhavani's character in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: I am very much contrast to my what I play on-screen, my mother sometimes laughs at me seeing my scenes
Charu Asopa
What! Charu Asopa opens up about surviving on instant noodles during her struggling days and reveals her scary casting couch experience