Wow! Check out these 6 romantic television shows that are a must watch

MUMBAI: The Indian television industry is renowned for its diverse range of show genres, encompassing drama, action, thriller, and tragedy. However, there's one particular genre that has left a profound impact on the audience and has become a hallmark of Indian television: romance.

Currently, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 3 stands as one of the most beloved romantic shows, capturing the hearts of viewers. In that vein, here are five other popular romantic dramas in Indian television that you should definitely consider watching.

1. Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani

The Vivian Dsena-Sukirti Khandpal starrer Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani is a remake of the popular franchise Twilight. It was one of the most popular romantic shows during its time and received massive praise from the audience. The show is still remembered for its beautiful and thrilling love story between a vampire Abhay and a human Piya. The Dil Ibdadat tune is enough to take the audience on a nostalgic trip

2. Geet: Hui Sabse Parayi

Geet Hui Sabse Parayi was ruling the audience’s hearts ever since its inception. The Drashti Dhami- Gurmeet Choudhary starrer focused on the love story of Geet, an abandoned married woman who gets support from Maan Singh Khurana who ends up marrying her.

3. Navya: Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal

We can never forget the Shaheer Sheikh and Somya Seth starrer drama Navya. The show focused on romance during college life. The audience fell in love with the soft romance between the leads Navya and Anant and the way they fought for their relationship against their own family.

4. Pyaar Ka Dard Hai: Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara

This was the first collaboration between Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. Pyaar Ka Dard Hai: Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara was the most-loved show during its airtime. The massive craze of Nakuul and Disha’s pairing led to them being re-casted in the second season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

5. Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon

We have saved the best for the last. Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon was a rage during its time. The passionate love story of Arnav and Khushi played by Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani fondly called Arshi by their fans is still remembered by the fans. The iconic tune of Rabba Ve is still fresh in the minds of the audience.

