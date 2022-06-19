Wow! Check out THESE popular Bollywood actors who have started their journey from Television

Shah Rukh Khan, Irrfan Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vidya Balan may be big names today in the Bollywood, but there was a time when these popular celebrities started their career from television shows

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 08:15
Wow! Check out THESE popular Bollywood actors who have started their journey from Television

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana, Irrfan Khan, and other actors made it big in Bollywood. But can you imagine they started their journey from TV.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan who is today known as the king of Bollywood, has begun his career with TV shows like Fauji and Circus. Here’s a look at some other such actors.

Also Read: Amazing! Read on to know about Ayushmann Khurrana's net worth and expensive assets owned by him

Known for doing out-of-the-box films, Vicky Donor actor Ayushmann Khurrana commenced his career as a radio jockey at BIG FM and then became a VJ at MTV. He hosted shows like Voice of Youngistaan, Pepsi MTV Wassup.

Kahani actress Vidya Balan who has a huge fan base for her roles in Dirty Picture, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Parineeta started her career with TV show ‘Hum Paanch’, where she played the role of Radhika.

Also Read: Amazing! Read on to know about Ayushmann Khurrana's net worth and expensive assets owned by him

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was known for his portrayals in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore and others, started his career as an actor with TV show Pavitra Rishta.

Before making his debut with Salaam Bombay, late actor Irrfan Khan featured in shows like Chanakya, Bharat Ek Khoj, Chandrakanta and others.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Television Shah Rukh Khan Vidya Balan Sushant Singh Rajput Ayushmann Khurrana Irrfan Khan Circus Pavitra Rishta Hum Paanch TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 08:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Udaariyaan: Upcoming Drama! Tejo to cook pakode for Fateh while Jasmine plays foul game to separate Fatejo
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular show Udaariyaan is gearing up for high-voltage drama with its interesting twists and turns...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Virat suspicious about Pakhi’s changed behaviour
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Revelation Time! Ahana confesses the truth, everyone feels guilty for humiliating Lakshmi
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Mugdha Godse talks about her experience of working on 'The Broken News'
MUMBAI: Actress Mugdha Veira Godse, who made a scintillating debut with Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Fashion' is currently...
Commendable! From Bharti Singh to Rubina Dilaik, check out THESE actresses who earn more than their spouses
MUMBAI: Gone are the days when people used to consider everything to be male-dominated. Women these days are standing...
Wow! Check out THESE popular Bollywood actors who have started their journey from Television
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana, Irrfan Khan, and other actors made it big in...
Recent Stories
Much-Awaited! Akshay Kumar collaborates with THIS Bollywood filmmaker for a biopic based on lawyer C Sankaran
Much-Awaited! Akshay Kumar collaborates with THIS Bollywood filmmaker for a biopic based on lawyer C Sankaran
Latest Video