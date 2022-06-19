Wow! Check out THESE popular Bollywood actors who have started their journey from Television

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana, Irrfan Khan, and other actors made it big in Bollywood. But can you imagine they started their journey from TV.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan who is today known as the king of Bollywood, has begun his career with TV shows like Fauji and Circus. Here’s a look at some other such actors.

Known for doing out-of-the-box films, Vicky Donor actor Ayushmann Khurrana commenced his career as a radio jockey at BIG FM and then became a VJ at MTV. He hosted shows like Voice of Youngistaan, Pepsi MTV Wassup.

Kahani actress Vidya Balan who has a huge fan base for her roles in Dirty Picture, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Parineeta started her career with TV show ‘Hum Paanch’, where she played the role of Radhika.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was known for his portrayals in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore and others, started his career as an actor with TV show Pavitra Rishta.

Before making his debut with Salaam Bombay, late actor Irrfan Khan featured in shows like Chanakya, Bharat Ek Khoj, Chandrakanta and others.

